NCRPO clamps down on illegal POGOs

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, P/Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., announced on Saturday that they are actively monitoring the activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Nartatez said the NCRPO has launched “ReACT POGO,” an initiative aimed at countering illegal POGO operations. The program involves officers visiting buildings suspected of housing POGO hubs in Metro Manila.

“We launched a program called Repress Acts of Criminals Targeting POGO. We proactively visit these companies using the chief of police’s visitorial power to conduct inspections,” Nartatez said. “We ensure there are no wanted persons or detainees on the premises.”

Nartatez clarified that POGOs are now called “internet gaming licensed groups or businesses.” He explained that the police’s role is to conduct inspections.

He said that two years ago, POGOs became the subject of inquiries by the Senate and Congress due to reports of kidnapping, robbery, extortion, illegal detention, and even death cases involving POGO personalities, both heads and employees.

The NCRPO chief said they are coordinating with local government units to prevent crimes and inspect buildings used as POGO hubs.

Inspections include checking building permits and employee police clearances for documentation purposes.

He cited the relief of the chief of police of Pasay City after a POGO company was raided by a joint team from PAOCC, CIDG, and other agencies.