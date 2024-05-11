Muntinlupa search for most resilient barangay now on 2nd year

The search is on once again for the Most Resilient Barangay in Muntinlupa City, as the city continues to make disaster preparedness an essential part of its daily culture.

Barangay Sucat will be seeking to repeat its achievement as the inaugural winner of the annual search, while barangays Tunasan, Poblacion, Putatan, Bayanan, Alabang, Cupang, Buli, and Ayala Alabang will all be trying their best to set the standard this year.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon challenged each barangay not only to set forward their best practices but to implement them until each barangay embraces disaster preparedness as a vital part of everyday life.

Each barangay will be evaluated by the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (LDRRMC) on essential aspects of disaster preparedness, disaster prevention and mitigation, response and recovery, and rehabilitation.

Disaster preparedness and mitigation is a vital component in the mayor's 7K Agenda of governance.

The annual contest is mandated by Executive Order No. 13 s. 2023 to determine the city's best practices in disaster preparedness and help the nine barangays get ready for emergencies, especially the anticipated "Big One" or movement of the Valley Fault System, which bisects the city from north to south.

The Search for the Most Resilient Barangay is overseen by the Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management.