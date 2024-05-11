MAYOR EMI CALIXTO ‘Mothers cannot pour from empty cups’

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day today, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto shared what could be described as poignant insights on having a nurturing nature gleaned from her remarkable journey as a mother.

When asked to encapsulate her maternal essence into a single word, Mayor Emi chose the word “selfless” to show her unwavering dedication to her children and the people of Pasay she proudly serves.

In any situation requiring help, may it be fire or flood, Mayor Emi is almost always the first at the scene, one of her constituents has said.

For Mayor Emi, “success is measured not by plaques or recognitions, but through the number of lives made better every day.”

She added that this ethos, passed down from her parents and instilled in her children, underscores the significance of empathy and service in shaping a meaningful legacy.

Reflecting on her role as both a disciplinarian and confidante, Mayor Emi acknowledged the delicate balance inherent in motherhood. “No mother would want harm to befall a child or to be far away from that child,” she said in Filipino.

“I want my children to remember me fondly, especially during their moments of sheer joy and contentment,” she shared.

Addressing mothers facing hardships and separation, Mayor Emi valued self-love as a cornerstone when nurturing others. “You cannot pour from an empty cup,” she stressed, advocating for the cultivation of love, joy, and faith as pathways to enriching the lives of loved ones.

In times of crisis, the mayor said the unwavering presence of public officials provides solace and reassurance to the community they serve. She added that whether comforting families affected by natural disasters or celebrating the triumphs of her children, the devotion to duty knows no bounds.

Beyond the accolades of public office, Mayor Emi said she finds fulfillment in the simple joys of motherhood. From witnessing her children’s achievements to being a pillar of strength during life’s trials, her role as a mother remains her most cherished legacy, she stressed.

As Pasay City’s first female mayor, Mayor Emi embodies the spirit of resilience and compassion. Her leadership, according to her constituents interviewed by DAILY TRIBUNE, is marked by a steadfast commitment to uplifting her community and nurturing the next generation of leaders.