Maybank offers huge discounts for Moms

Here’s an exclusive offer that’s perfect for Mother’s Day.

Maybank, currently Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank in terms of assets with over 60 branches in the Philippines, has teamed up with premier digital shopping platform, Edamama to bring online shoppers an unbeatable discount of up to 45 percent on all app purchases.

This discount presents an excellent opportunity to get hold of some high-quality products at lower prices.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, this offer won’t last forever. So, make the most of this limited-time offer and surprise your mom with fantastic gifts.

A world of shopping possibilities

Discover a world of shopping possibilities, from household essentials to personal care items, and even trendy fashion for moms and babies, with the Edamama app.

With Edamama’s outdoor gadgets and kitchen appliances, there’s something for everyone. Don’t wait; start shopping today and make your Mother’s Day extra special with the use of this amazing offer from Mayabank and Edamama.

This offer is available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out!