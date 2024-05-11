Marathon queen conquers ‘great race’

Christine Hallasgo had competed in a lot of races over the course of her long and impressive athletic career.

But there’s a great race that she will do everything to conquer: Motherhood.

Hallasgo, who used to be Southeast Asia’s marathon queen, said she’s looking up to her fellow mothers — Elma Muros-Posadas and Marestella Torres-Sunang — in making sure that she juggles her athletic career and responsibilities as a mother to seven-year-old Chrisxiah Mae.

The 31-year-old long-distance specialist admitted that being both an elite athlete and a hands-on mother isn’t easy but she’s doing her best to fulfill those roles to perfection.

“I make them (Muros-Posadas and Torres-Sunang) as my motivations since they have proven that they can stay in the national team while having kids,” said the 31-year-old Hallasgo after picking up a silver medal in the 5000-meter event of the Philippine Athletics Championship.

“Being an athlete, we see our children as our motivation to train hard. You have to be disciplined in what you do and work hard to achieve your dreams.”

Hallasgo had found perfect role models.

Married to national team coach George Posadas, Muros-Posadas had a stellar career, winning a total of 15 gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games while attending to the needs of her children in Klarizze and George Michael Jr.

Meanwhile, Torres-Sunang, who is married with former national team member Eleazar Sunang, pocketed five SEA Games gold and competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics shortly after giving birth to her son, Matvie, in 2014.