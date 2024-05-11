Every Mother's day at SM

Mother’s Day is a cherished celebration of the remarkable love and selflessness of mothers and mother figures. It is an opportunity to express every family’s profound gratitude for Mom’s unwavering support, guidance, and care, which are valued traits that have enriched Filipino lives in countless ways.

SM Supermalls, with 85 malls all over the country, shows its appreciation to mothers everywhere with a variety of events and services on this special weekend, and throughout the month of May. These include beauty and wellness treatments such as spa days, makeovers, and shopping discounts on a wide range of products. SM has something for everyone, promising to make this day unforgettable for all mothers and their families by creating a lasting memory of love and gratitude in celebrating motherhood.

Make your Mom feel like the queen she is by treating her to a special date at the red carpet event happening at all SM Supermalls from May 3 to 19. This is not just about the glitz and glamour, but also about the quality time you can spend together. Enjoy a memorable day filled with good food and laughter at participating restaurants and cafes offering discounts and group meals.

Take advantage of this opportunity to bond over a delicious meal and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re in the mood for a fancy sit-down dinner or a casual coffee date, there’s something for everyone at SM Supermalls.

Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable for your Mom with the perfect gifts. Take the opportunity to make her wishes come true, from trendy fashion to the latest gadgets. Each gift is a token of your love and appreciation, a way to show her that she is cherished and valued.

If you are searching for a unique way to show how much you love and appreciate her, treat her to a full day of relaxation and rejuvenation. Book her a luxurious spa day where she can indulge in various treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. If she’s not into spas, you could also opt for a makeover session where she can get her hair and makeup done by professionals. The pampering and attention to detail will make her feel like a million bucks. Your mother deserves only the best; this is a perfect way to show her she’s loved and valued.

Capture timeless memories with Mom at SM’s photo booths with life-sized blooms. Snap away and cherish these precious moments forever!

Attend the Bake Fair with your Mom at SM malls nationwide. This fair is a haven for those with a sweet tooth, offering a wide selection of cakes and pastries from various bakers. It’s a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious treats and bond with your Mom over your shared love for desserts.

Furmoms can bring their furry friends and bond with other pet parents at Paw Park on May 11. This event is a celebration of the special bond between pets and their moms, offering activities such as pet-friendly games, a photo shoot with Mom and the pets, and a chance to meet other pet parents. Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with your furry family members!

Finally, attending a special blessing and mass on May 12 is a great way to begin or end the day. This event, dedicated to recognizing how amazing moms are, includes a special prayer for all mothers. It’s a perfect way to honor and say “Thank you” to the mothers in our lives.