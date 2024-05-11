Celebrate Mother’s Day with the gift of wellness from Smart and mWell

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with the gift of wellness? This is why PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with digital healthcare platform mWell to enable subscribers to redeem a Smart Health Pass, which can be used for essential health services.

Exclusively available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, TNT, Smart Bro, and PLDT Home Wifi subscribers starting May 10 to May 16, 2024, the Smart Health Pass may be redeemed by users for only 199 GigaPoints on the Smart App.

Originally priced at Php399, the health pass may be used to avail of a doctor e-consultation, lab request, FREE medical e-certificate, and FREE accident insurance worth P20,000 valid for one month.

To enjoy this exclusive offer, subscribers may follow these steps:

Sign up or log in to the Smart App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery;

Go to the GigaPoints section and redeem the Smart Health Pass for only 199 GigaPoints.

Wait for your unique code on the Smart App upon successful redemption

Sign in to your mWell App account or download the mWell app and sign up for an mWell account to ENTER the code.

“Our partnership with mWell for this exclusive offer underscores our commitment to bridge technology and wellness so our customers are empowered to truly live more today. We encourage our subscribers to make the most of this opportunity to gift their mothers with peace of mind and wellness,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart.

“At the heart of mWell lies our passion for making health and wellness accessible, available, and affordable to anyone, anytime, anywhere. With the Smart Health Pass, Smart subscribers can provide their mothers with all-in-one access to mWell’s health and wellness features, including the mWellness Score, Mind Health Score, and 24/7 Teleconsult. The Health Pass makes for a perfect gift for our mom heroes who deserve nothing but the best,” said Chaye A. Cabal–Revilla, Chief Executive Officer of mWell.

Smart subscribers nationwide can conveniently access and make the most of this mWell App’s services powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized by independent network analytics from Opensignal for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience.

Redeem the Smart Health Pass now on the Smart App at https://smrt.ph/GetSmartApp.