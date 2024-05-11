Celebrate Mom at SM Supermalls

Hey SuperFam! Get ready to show some love to the most important woman in your life this Mother’s Day at SM Supermalls.
From May 3 to 19, SM Supermalls nationwide will be rolling out the red carpet for all SuperMoms with a lineup of activities guaranteed to make her feel like the queen she is.
Enjoy Moments with Mom
Capture timeless memories with Mom at SM’s photo booths adorned with life-sized blooms. Snap away and cherish these precious moments forever!
Say a Special Prayer for Mom
But of course, saying a little prayer for mom is the perfect way to celebrate her. Attend the special blessing and mass on May 12 dedicated to all the amazing moms out there.
Have a Date with Mom
Take your mom out for a special date with delicious group meals and promotions at participating restaurants and cafes. Because nothing says “I love you, Mom” like good food and quality time!
Shop for Mom
Tick off every item on mom’s wish list and make her Mother’s Day unforgettable with the perfect gifts from SM. From fashion to gadgets, they’ve got everything she’s been dreaming of!
Ensure Wellness for Mom
Pamper your mom with a full day of relaxation and rejuvenation. Treat her to a spa day or a makeover session because she deserves to feel like a million bucks.
Celebrate National Dog Mom’s Day
Calling all furmoms! Bring your furry friends and bond with other pet parents at the Paw Park on May 11. Don’t miss the special photo shoot with mom and pets!
Attend the Bake Fair with Mom
Support mom entrepreneurs and satisfy your sweet tooth by shopping for cakes and pastries for Mom. It’s a win-win situation!
SM Supermalls is treating every SuperMom like the superstar she is. Whether she’s a first-time mom, a furmom, or anything in between, SM Supermalls is the perfect destination for a truly AweSM Mother’s Day celebration!
