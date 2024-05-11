Bong Go honors nurses at PNA's 8th Summer Conference

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Chairperson, addressed nearly 900 nurses at the Philippine Nurses Association International Nurses 8th Summer Conference, which was held at the Century Park Hotel in Manila City on Friday, 10 May.

Invited by the association as one of its guests of honor and speakers, Senator Go recognized the nurses' crucial role in the healthcare system, particularly highlighting their tireless efforts in battling health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect the health of every Filipino.

As the world celebrated Nurse Day last Monday, May 6 and Health Workers' Day on Tuesday, 7 May, Go recognized the dedication and sacrifices of these medical frontliners whom he described as "modern-day heroes."

“Not only do you care for our people, you also nurture the health of our economy. And for that, you are our heroes,” Go emphasized.

“Kaya naniniwala po ako na marami pa tayong pwede at dapat gawin para mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga nurse at palakasin pa ang sektor ng kalusugan,” he asserted.

Go then expressed his support for Filipino nurses in the Philippines and abroad. He underscored the importance of advancing nursing education and improving working conditions to ensure nurses have fulfilling and sustainable careers.

“Hirap mapalayo sa pamilya. Alam kong mas nanaisin niyo pong magtrabaho nalang dito sa ating bansa kaysa sa abroad kung saan malayo sa pamilya… ang ikli ng buhay natin tapos halos one fourth of your life sa ibang bansa kayo magtatrabaho dahil mas malaki ang sweldo,” he said.

“‘Yung iba, choice niyo po ‘yun. Pero alam ko, karamihan sa inyo mas nanaisin na nandirito po kaysa mapalayo sa pamilya kung magkakaroon po ng hindi ganung kalaking diprensya sa sweldo. Kaya magtulungan po tayo para mas mapaganda ang working conditions at compensation para sa nurses natin,” he explained.

The Senator highlighted the legislative measures he has supported to enhance the nursing profession in the Philippines. He spoke about Senate Bill No. 191, the "Advanced Nursing Education Act of 2022," which he filed to reinvigorate nursing education, equip nurses with advanced skills and knowledge for better career opportunities and a dignified livelihood, as well as integrate into its curriculum experiences in community immersion.

Additionally, Senator Go highlighted his efforts in enacting Republic Act No. 11712, or the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act. This legislation, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors, provided additional benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies, acknowledging their critical contributions and ensuring they are supported during crises.

Despite its enactment and the lifting of the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 in the country last year, there are still some health workers who haven’t received their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA). In recent public hearings, Go has reminded concerned agencies to expedite the release of these benefits due to health workers in accordance with the law.

“Umapela tayong muli sa Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na bilisan na ang pagre-release ng naturang HEA dahil services rendered na po ito. Ibig sabihin, utang po ito ng gobyerno sa mga HCWs,” he urged.

Moreover, Senator Go has been actively involved in initiatives to improve the compensation of government workers including public sector nurses, having contributed to the passage of Republic Act No. 11466, also known as the Salary Standardization Law 5, as one of the authors and co-sponsors.

His ongoing efforts include advocating for another salary increase through Senate Bill No. 2504, or the "Salary Standardization Law 6," which seeks to enhance the provisions of the previous law. In his pursuit to uplift the nursing profession further, Senator Go has called on private hospitals to increase nurses' salaries.

The nurses at the conference expressed appreciation for Senator Go's advocacy and dedication. They acknowledged his efforts in pushing forward policies that recognize and enhance their professional roles.

In return, Go presented the nurses with tokens of appreciation. “Alam ko pong walang halaga na tutumbas sa buhay ng tao. Pero kahit papaano, maipakita man lang namin sa maliit na paraan ang pagkilala sa sakripisyo ninyo para sa ating bayan,” Go expressed.

Senator Go concluded his speech by ensuring that the government continues to prioritize the welfare of healthcare workers and foster a robust healthcare system in the country. The conference not only highlighted the challenges nurses face but also celebrated their dedication and indispensable contributions to public health.

“Hinding hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na binigay niyo sa akin. Kung may mga programa kayo, basta ito ay makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, sabihan niyo lang ako at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” vowed Go.

On the same day, Go personally attended the launch of the 165th Malasakit Center at Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales, Pangasinan. As an adopted son of Pangasinan, Go also assisted some cooperative members and displaced workers there.