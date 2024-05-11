ANGELINE QUINTO: Life after the wedding

More than two weeks after her much-talked about star-studded surprise wedding that happened in Quiapo Church, Angeline Quinto granted us this exclusive interview in time for Mother’s Day.
Angeline was brimming with happiness when we met for this interview.
“Sobrang masaya po kasi finally may basbas na ng Diyos ang pagmamahalan namin ng asawa ko na si Nonrev, at higit pa doon naisakatuparan ko ang pangarap namin dalawa na maikasal sa Quiapo Church, at bukod doon magkakaroon na kami ng baby girl at magiging kuya na si Sylvio soon (I’m so happy because finally we are married, and our dream came true to be married in Quiapo Church, and also we are expecting a baby girl so Sylvio will be a kuya soon)!” she said.
Angeline is now on her sixth month of pregnancy and was advised to slow down with her showbiz and other activities as her due date approaches.
“Mag slow down ako two months before the due date ko, which is August, so by June time out muna ako sa work at mag-prepare na ako to give birth (I plan to slow down two months before my due date, which is in August. By June, I’ll take a time out to prepare myself for the birth).”
The singer revealed that her almost P3-million wedding was mostly covered by her husband, the wedding gown by designer Neric Beltran — a gift from Boy Abunda.
(A close friend to Angeline said that days before the wedding, the singer’s measurements increased by inches due to her pregnancy, so designer Neric stayed in Manila Hotel with a sewing machine and assistants to adjust the dress to perfection.)
“Two months of preparation, last week ng February kami nag start mag-planning. Masuwerte kami ni Non kasi ‘yung management (Kreativden) ko po bihasa sa paggawa ng events so naayos po nila lahat ng very limited time at kilala po nila kami kaya alam nila ang gusto namin at ayaw (It took the whole team two months to achieve everything. We are lucky to have a team who knows us and knows what we want),” Angeline revealed.
The second baby, in the gender reveal post in Angeline’s social media accounts, is a girl and will be named ‘Sylvia’ after the singer’s Mama Bob.
“To be honest po hindi po talaga nakaplano pero gusto po namin magkaroon pa ng kasunod si Sylvio so we consider this second baby as a blessing talaga. Ang napagkasunduan namin tatlong babies (the second baby was not planned but since we wanted another child after Sylvio, we consider her as a blessing. We agreed on up to three babies),” she added.
Mommy duties
The singer revealed that she is a very hands-on mom. Sylvio is presently enrolled in a play school and Angeline starts her day earlier to prepare her son for school.
“Lagi po ako excited as a Mom, kasi madami po akong natutunan at nadi-discover sa sarili ko na — ay kaya ko pala gumawa ng maraming bagay! Example kaya ko po palang maging hands-on as a mom kahit na madami ako commitment sa trabaho ko. Kaya palang pagsabayin (I am always excited as a mom because I have learned a lot and I am discovering so many things about myself — I can do so many things! For example, I realized I could really be hands-on even though I have so many commitments. I can do both), but of course with the help of my husband,” she said.
Yet with all things in her personal life falling into place, Angeline misses her Mama Bob even more.
“Halos everyday tipong kung nakikita lang niya lahat ng ginagawa namin ng pamilya ko sobrang magiging masaya at very proud siya sa akin… even kay Nonrev. Kasi nakilala naman nya si Nonrev bago siya nawala (Almost every day, it’s like if she could see everything we are doing as a family, she would be so happy and proud of me… and even Nonrev. Because she met Nonrev before she passed away),” Angeline said.
And with all the positive and happy things happening right now, there are also negative comments and issues that come with being a famous personality in showbiz.
Angeline said that she gets affected at times.
“Minsan naapektuhan ako pero madalas ako paalalahanan ni Nonrev na huwag ng pansinin lalo at hindi naman totoo ang nga sinasabi sa mga negative comments and issue na ibinabato sa amin lalo na kay Nonrev (At times I get affected by the negative comments but my husband told me not to get affected because those negative comments and issues are not true),” the singer added.
Angeline is eager to start this new chapter of her life with more optimism. “Naramdaman ko na mas kumpleto na ako (I feel complete now).”