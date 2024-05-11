ANGELINE QUINTO: Life after the wedding

More than two weeks after her much-talked about star-studded surprise wedding that happened in Quiapo Church, Angeline Quinto granted us this exclusive interview in time for Mother’s Day.

Angeline was brimming with happiness when we met for this interview.

“Sobrang masaya po kasi finally may basbas na ng Diyos ang pagmamahalan namin ng asawa ko na si Nonrev, at higit pa doon naisakatuparan ko ang pangarap namin dalawa na maikasal sa Quiapo Church, at bukod doon magkakaroon na kami ng baby girl at magiging kuya na si Sylvio soon (I’m so happy because finally we are married, and our dream came true to be married in Quiapo Church, and also we are expecting a baby girl so Sylvio will be a kuya soon)!” she said.

Angeline is now on her sixth month of pregnancy and was advised to slow down with her showbiz and other activities as her due date approaches.

“Mag slow down ako two months before the due date ko, which is August, so by June time out muna ako sa work at mag-prepare na ako to give birth (I plan to slow down two months before my due date, which is in August. By June, I’ll take a time out to prepare myself for the birth).”

The singer revealed that her almost P3-million wedding was mostly covered by her husband, the wedding gown by designer Neric Beltran — a gift from Boy Abunda.

(A close friend to Angeline said that days before the wedding, the singer’s measurements increased by inches due to her pregnancy, so designer Neric stayed in Manila Hotel with a sewing machine and assistants to adjust the dress to perfection.)

“Two months of preparation, last week ng February kami nag start mag-planning. Masuwerte kami ni Non kasi ‘yung management (Kreativden) ko po bihasa sa paggawa ng events so naayos po nila lahat ng very limited time at kilala po nila kami kaya alam nila ang gusto namin at ayaw (It took the whole team two months to achieve everything. We are lucky to have a team who knows us and knows what we want),” Angeline revealed.

The second baby, in the gender reveal post in Angeline’s social media accounts, is a girl and will be named ‘Sylvia’ after the singer’s Mama Bob.

“To be honest po hindi po talaga nakaplano pero gusto po namin magkaroon pa ng kasunod si Sylvio so we consider this second baby as a blessing talaga. Ang napagkasunduan namin tatlong babies (the second baby was not planned but since we wanted another child after Sylvio, we consider her as a blessing. We agreed on up to three babies),” she added.