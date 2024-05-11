Photos

11th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition

LOOK: People witness the sparks fly at the 11th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Seaside Boulevard in SM Mall of Asia on Saturday, 11 May 2024. Nine countries are expected to light up the sky in a dazzling display of pyrotechnics and music, with the Philippines kicking off the excitement. The competition will run until 8 June 2024, at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at SM Tickets and Ticketmax. | 📸Dianne Bacelonia