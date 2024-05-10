World Museum to rise in Cebu

“It has always been part of our townships’ mission and identity to celebrate the arts, culture, and heritage of every location where we are present. We are excited to bring our plans to fruition for the Mactan World Museum here in Lapu-Lapu City, a destination that plays a big historical significance as far as the Philippines-Spanish heritage is concerned,” Coates said. “Being at the center of The Mactan Newtown, this museum will provide locals and tourists with a creative avenue to connect, share interests as a community, expand knowledge and form a deeper appreciation not only for Mactan but also for our nation’s history.”

The Mactan World Museum will showcase an array of meticulously curated works, historical pieces and cultural treasures. This collection will highlight the rich cultural heritage between the Philippines and Spain, allowing visitors to embark on a captivating journey through friendship, history, and heritage.

The modern museum will visually depict the journey and arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew in Mactan, his defeat against the formidable leader Lapu-Lapu, and the enduring legacy of the Manila Galleon Trade.

The museum will have five main exhibit galleries featuring interactive virtual displays, collections, historical artifacts and replicas of the historical events between the Philippines and Spain.

Additionally, the museum will offer guests an interactive experience with an immersive hall featuring audio-visual narratives recounting the historical events of the Spanish regime in the country.

The collection will also be curated by Dannie Alvarez, the president of Alliance of Greater Manila Museums, Inc. and former head of the Committee on Museums of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Apart from showcasing its collection, the museum will also serve as a creative space for hosting Filipino-Spanish-related activities. These activities will include a seasonal bazaar that puts Cebu’s main delicacies at the forefront of the event, a guitar-making activity, a retail area, and a self-operated Filipino-themed photo studio.

Following Chinatown Museum in Lucky Chinatown, the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Arts and the Brandy Museum in Iloilo Business Park, Mactan World Museum is now the fourth museum being built by Megaworld inside its townships.

The Mactan World Museum is expected to open within the next three years.