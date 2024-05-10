UPD College of Science kickstarts Innovation-Research Fair 2024

The UPD College of Science (UPD-CS) Innovation Committee, under the Science and Society Program (SSP) and led by SSP director Dr. Lerrie Ann Ipulan-Colet, hosted the two-day Innovation-Research Fair in celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Day.

The Innovation-Research Fair is an initiative to bridge the gap between scientists who develop novel inventions and entrepreneurs who produce these inventions for public use. The key players, UPD-CS dean Giovanni Tapang said in his opening speech, are the innovation officers who bring scientists’ works to entrepreneurs and transmit market demands back to the scientists.

Research adoptors from various industries participated in the event. Among the companies and agencies present were Analog Devices Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University, BioAssets Corporation, Bureau of Plant Industry, Bureau of Soils and Water Management, Osaka University - Institute of Laser Engineering, International Flavors and Fragrances, Maynilad Water Services Inc. - WATERLab, Pathway Technologies Inc., Mandaluyong City Health Office, and the Department of Environment, Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Air Quality Management Section, and Vecor Labs Philippines.

Different institutes of UPD-CS showcased their service laboratories and research capabilities to the research adoptors, namely Marine Science Institute (MSI), Institute of Biology (IB), Institute of Chemistry (IC), Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology (IESM), Institute of Mathematics (IM), National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (NIMBB), National Institute of Physics (NIP), Material Science and Engineering Program (MSEP), and National Institute of Geological Sciences (NIGS).

Some CS laboratories and institutes exhibited their value proposition posters to the research adoptors. Among those who participated were UPD-CS IB’s Microbial Ecology of Terrestrial and Aquatic Systems Laboratory, Fungal Laboratory, Pathogen-Host-Environment Interactions Research Laboratory, Developmental Toxicity and Signaling Research Laboratory, Integrative Research Laboratory Philippines, and DNA Barcoding Laboratory and UPD-CS IESM’s Biogeography, Environment, Evolution and Climate Laboratory. UPD-CS IM and MSEP also presented their posters to the research adoptors.

The event included plenary sessions, poster presentations, and panel discussions to stimulate and promote innovation in and out of the academic community. nd Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba, Ph.D. presented ways the science community and entrepreneurial industries can collaborate; UP Office of the president consultant for Innovation Jose Emmanuel P. Reverente presented his perspective on innovation culture; UP System Technology Transfer and Business Development Office director Luis Sison discussed technology transfers and customer discovery principles; and IP & Technology Transfer officer Ma. Christina Mate of Technology Transfer and Business Development Office discussed the technology transfer in UPD-CS.