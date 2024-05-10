Undesirable aliens barred — Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla calls for airtight cases vs Chinese nationals in anti-trafficking raid as he reiterated sinister aliens are not welcome in the country.

Remulla issued a stern warning against notorious aliens involved in unlawful businesses in the Philippines, after the DoJ received a new set of cases against abusive Chinese nationals tagged in the operations of a prostitution/scam hub in Pasay City raided by authorities last 27 October 2023.

26 Sinos charged

In a complaint affidavit , the Philippine National Police — Luzon Field Unit — Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-LFU-WCPC), charged before the DoJ 26 Chinese respondents for serious illegal detention and various violations of anti-trafficking laws.

Last year, joint efforts of the DoJ-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), PNP, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), led to the successful rescue operations of several prostitution and labor exploitation victims at the Smart Web Technology Corporation in Pasay City allegedly operated by the Chinese respondents charged.