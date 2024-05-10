Two more palit ulo scheme victims presented

The local government unit of Valenzuela has presented two more victims of the “palit ulo” (exchange heads) scheme by a privately owned and controlled hospital.

In a press conference on Friday, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian presented Nerizza Zafra and Cheryluvic Ignacio, alleged victims of the Allied Care Experts Medical Center Valenzuela.

Ignacio and Zafra, both residents of Valenzuela City, said they decided to come forward to detail their harrowing ordeals at the hands of the hospital in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

According to Zafra, who gave birth to a premature baby at the ACE Hospital in 2017, she stayed under the care of the hospital for over a month, where they incurred almost half a million pesos in hospital bills.

She noted that they were able to pay at least P200,000 of their hospital bills and requested to pay the remaining through a promissory note.

However, the hospital denied their request, which insisted they must pay the total amount before being permitted to be discharged.

Zafra said the hospital only allowed them to be sent home after they sought assistance from the Public Attorney’s Office which issued a demand letter to the hospital.

She claimed, however, that the ACE Medical Center, did not register the birth certificate of her daughter, after failing to settle the remaining hospital bills.

Ignacio also narrated her unpleasant experience with the ACE Medical Center when she contracted Covid-19 in 2021.

She noted that after receiving a discharge order on the 11th day in the said hospital, she processed her bill amounting to more than P250,000.

Ignacio’s health insurance plan did not cover the entire amount, leaving a balance of around P150,000.

Like Zafra, she also failed to issue a promissory note as the hospital did not permit her. Due to this, she was forced to stay at the hospital until a family member completed their quarantine in the facility to help her settle the bill.

Last month, Zafra and Ignacio were accompanied by Gatchalian and Councilor Atty. Bimbo dela Cruz to file formal complaints against the health provider.

During the briefing, Gatchalian confirmed the order and issuance of a warrant of arrest by Judge Marita Iris Laqui Genilo of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 109 to the accused Maria Cristina Eugenio, Raymond Masaganda, and Samuel Delos Santos, hospital staff from the ACE Medical Center.

In the fiscal resolution dated 23 April, the prosecutors found probable cause for grave coercion under Article 268 of the Revised Penal Code or the Slight Illegal Detention filed by Lovery Magtangob.

In her sworn statement, Magtangob was allegedly detained and refused to release the death certificate of her deceased loved one.

She claimed that the said hospital merely issued them a probational death certificate, and were informed that one of the family members should stay at the hospital during the bill settlement.