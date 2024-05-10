Two Lindsays sizzle in Tinseltown

One Lindsay de Vera is the subject of GMA 7’s hottest actor-host Dingdong Dantes’ burning denial as someone with whom he allegedly fathered a child. Dantes mouthed his denial on Boy Abunda’s Fast Talk on Thursday (9 May).

But, no, Marian Rivera’s husband didn’t deny knowing this Lindsay. Avid Kapuso network fans also know for a fact that Dantes and de Vera appeared together in the series Pare Koy in 2015 and Alyas Robin Hood, Alyas Robin Hood 2 from 2016 to 2017. De Vera wasn’t Dantes’ leading lady in all three shows. She was practically a starlet at that time.

In 2018, she appeared in Victor Magtanggol and The Better Woman in 2019.

De Vera started in showbiz as a child actor using her real name Lindt Johnston. She’s half-British.

Her contract with GMA 7 ended in 2020, and it was at that time that it started going around that she already had a toddler. At that time, she was busy with modelling assignments on ramp and in commercials.

“How could I have gotten pregnant secretly while appearing in Victor Magtanggol and afterwards in The Better Woman,” she reasoned out in an interview that year.

The nasty chatter reportedly went on and off on social media, prompting de Vera in February 2021 to threaten to bring to court anyone who would accuse her of unwed motherhood of a child allegedly fathered by Dantes. She also admitted that she has been quietly dating Ken Kedrick, an indie actor, since 2020.

The dates included going to the gym together. And to prove that her body had never experienced pregnancy, she posted pictures of her with Kendrick and both of them in body-hugging gym outfits.

The biting posts about her alleged single motherhood stopped. Dantes didn’t bother with any of the stuff about sowing his wild oats.

But, in August 2022, De Vera decided to re-join showbiz by signing a two-year contract with AQ Prime, an indie company which at that time wanted to go full blast by making films for digital screening. The issue about her giving birth to a child with Dantes was re-born.

She seems have not done any film with AQ Prime but her boyfriend did two: Adonis X at Taong Grasa

This 2024, the alleged existence of a child fathered by Dantes got another round of birthing — courtesy of Boy Abunda’s Fast Talk. When the lead actor of Rewind, the country’s all-time top-grossing film since last year, with wife Marian Rivera as the lead actress, accepted the guesting stint, he was given an inkling that his alleged offspring with de Vera would be taken up. For the sake of his wife and their two children, Dantes bit the hook.

Dantes mightily intoned to Abunda and the multitude of viewers: “I have a responsibility sa aking pamilya (to my family) to clear up things like this.

“I love my wife, I love my family very much, my kids. That’s why I’m saying that it is not true.

“Sa totoo lang, noong una pinagtatawanan lang naman namin ‘to, kami ni Marian (Honetly, Marian and I would simply laugh this off before).

“Pero dumating na nga rin sa punto na marami nang nakakapanood [sa mga naglalabasang video]. Siyempre, natural lang din na may magtatanong sa akin (But it did come to a point when more and more people were seeing the videos coming out).

“Kaya, yeah, once and for all, I’m clarifying na hindi siya totoo (that it is not true).”

He further pronounced, out of kindness: “I really have no idea kung saan nanggagaling ang lahat ng ito (where all this is coming from).

“Mahirap magbigay ng mga espekulasyon tungkol diyan. Dahil, sa totoo lang, first time ko na mapunta sa ganitong sitwasyon (It would be difficult to offer any speculations on this matter. Becuasde, in truth, this is my first time to be embroiled in this kind of situation).”

But it’s actually not the first time that Dantes has been subjected to speculation about unwed and un-owned fatherhood. In the early 2000s, he was rumored to have fathered a son with girlfriend actor Antoinette Taus, his girlfriend for a long time when they were both Kapuso actors.

They were among the hottest love teams in the 90s though they broke up sometime in 2011 when GMA 7 gave Dantes a new love interest, who also became his real-life girlfriend: Karylle Tatlonghari, daughter of actor-singer Zsa Zsa Padilla with estranged dentist husband, Modesto Tatlong Hari.