Style meets function at this Pasay flagship showroom

“We envisioned a company that offers not just products. We wanted solutions that improve people’ lives. It’s not just about generating revenue, it’s about giving back to people something that would make their lives comfortable,” Rose Sunga, TWU co-founder, said.

Together with co-founder Aldrich Tang, Sunga saw a need to address the demand for ergonomic solutions in a market moving towards a sedentary lifestyle.

“This resonated when working from home became the norm, leading to the problems of posture, discomfort and other health concerns,” she said.

At the start, TWU largely sold their ergonomic chairs online. The market response was overwhelmingly positive, Sunga noted.

“It’s only too easy for people to overlook the little adjustments and changes they can do to improve their efficiency and well-being. We believe that leveraging technology and engineering, and curating a portfolio of products that make use of these elements could make a difference to so many, whether it’s for work, medical, or recreational purposes,” Tang added.

TWU Furniture Corporation, together with Shenzhen Sihoo Intelligent Furniture Co., Ltd., (Sihoo), launched a flagship showroom in Ayala Malls Manila Bay. It promises premium first-hand experience of modern solutions to targetted customers.

Sihoo specializes in crafting furniture imbued with advanced intelligent engineering principles with its line of ergonomic chairs and standing desks. Whether it’s for gaming, home office, or on-site offices, it enables users with proper support and comfort.

TWU x Sihoo products are subjected to Business + Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association standards, alongside additional certifications of ISO quality management system certification, CQC attestation and SGS international certification inspection standards.

“These chairs are more than just furniture, these are investments. This is the future of ergonomics,” Sunga said.

TWU x Sihoo showroom is located at the 4F of Ayala Malls Manila Bay, IT Zone.