SPIRIT OF GIVING

LOOK: Patients who visited the Tzu Chi Eye Clinic in Sta. Mesa, Manila donated their coins to the Tzu Chi Foundation as part of the celebration of Tzu Chi Day on Friday, 10 May 2024. Tzu Chi's founder encouraged everyone to practice the spirit of giving by dropping coins in coin banks daily. This practice is meant to inspire love to grow every day and remind people to cultivate wisdom by guarding their thoughts against evil. | via Analy Labor