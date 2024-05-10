SM Supermalls: Pioneering sustainability and customer culture

SM Supermalls, a frontrunner in Philippine and Southeast Asian shopping, consistently champions initiatives that promote eco-friendly practices and responsible behavior among shoppers.

Driving Green Transportation

The introduction of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCs) stands as a landmark initiative by SM Supermalls since 2022. With over 50 stations installed nationwide, including regions outside Metro Manila, SM Supermalls pioneers the promotion of sustainable transportation. By providing convenient access to EVCs, the company actively supports the transition towards greener commuting options, thereby reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-mobility.

Shaping a Clean and Considerate Culture

In addition to eco-mobility, SM Supermalls emphasizes cleanliness and customer satisfaction through its Clean As You Go (CLAYGO) project. Implemented across all SM Food Courts and Food Halls nationwide, CLAYGO encourages patrons to maintain cleanliness by disposing of their trash and cleaning their tables. This initiative not only enhances the dining experience but also cultivates a culture of cleanliness and responsibility among visitors.

Encouraging Responsible Shopping Habits

SM Supermalls' Cart Parks initiative, strategically placed within mall parking areas, aims to promote positive shopping behaviors and elevate customer experience. By encouraging shoppers to return carts after use, SM Supermalls instills a sense of responsibility and consideration, fostering a culture of respect and cooperation within its premises.

Committed to sustainability and community engagement, SM Supermalls remains dedicated to driving positive change and shaping a brighter future for generations to come. Through its innovative initiatives, the company continues to set the benchmark for sustainable practices and cultural responsibility in the retail industry.