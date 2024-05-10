San Juan grabs solo lead

The San Juan Knights trounced the Abra Weavers, 95-82, to grab the solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Powered by Zach Huang and Arvin Gamboa, the Knights pulled away, 85-60, before cruising to their fifth straight win in as many starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Huang fired 17 points, while Gamboa, a former star of the Mapua Cardinals, posted 16 points plus three rebounds to earn best player honors.

The Knights, the MPBL Datu Cup champion, also got the push from Orlan Wamar, who tallied 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds, AC Soberano with 12 points and Michael Calisaan with 10.

The Weavers showed up with Top Gun Mark Tallo, but still couldn’t match the Knights’ firepower and fell to the lower half of the standings at 3-4.

Tallo wound up with 18 points like Felipe Chavez, while National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis scored 10 for Abra.

Other games saw Iloilo edge Bacolod, 75-73, and Quezon City subdue Mindoro, 78-71.

The Iloilo United Royals banked on CJ Cansino and Mark Nonoy to erase a 56-61 deficit and tally their second win against five losses.

Cansino fired 18 points, nine in the last five minutes, while Nonoy added 13 points, including six in the homestretch, as Iloilo dealt Bacolod its seventh straight defeat.

CJ Catapusan also delivered for Iloilo with 10 points plus 4 rebounds and so did Ry Aijer De La Rosa with 10.

Bacolod got 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists from John Edcel Rojas and 14 points, four rebounds and two assists from Ralph Jeffrey Deles.