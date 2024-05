Photos

PIZZA, ANYONE?

LOOK: La Pizzania Cafe invites diners on a culinary journey to Italy with its authentic flavors and modern charm. Renowned for its freshest Napoli dough and delicious brick oven pizza, every bite promises to transport taste buds to the bustling streets of Naples right from the second floor of Venice Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City on Friday, 10 May 2024. | via Larry Cruz