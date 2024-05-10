Mining groups launch award-potential documentary

Lawyer Michael Toledo, Chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) and Chief Operating Officer of Silangan Mindanao Mining Co. Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philex Mining Corporation, gave the welcome remarks at the premiere of the “Living with a Brighter Future” documentary, held at the Rockwell Power Plant in Makati City.

The video documentary is part of the “Better Mining, Brighter Future” campaign, a joint initiative of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines; Philippine Nickel Industry Association; Philippine Mining and Exploration Association; Chamber of Mines – Caraga; Alliance of Responsible Miners and Operators – Visayas; Eastern Rizal Miners Association; and Mindanao Association of Responsible Quarry Operators Foundation Inc.

The campaign seeks to reinforce public awareness of responsible mining practices in the Philippines, the manifold economic and social benefits that responsible mining brings to local communities, and the vast opportunities that responsible mining presents for our country and its people.