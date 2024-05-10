McIlroy joins merger body

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Rory McIlroy revealed details about a new PGA Tour subcommittee created to conduct direct talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) about finalizing a merger deal.

Players Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and McIlroy will be on a seven-person PGA Tour Policy Board transaction subcommittee created to sit across the table from the financial backers of rival series LIV Golf and hammer out terms to unite the tours.

A framework agreement released last June has not been finalized, the board needing to approve such a move, and talks have stretched well beyond the initial deadline of last December.

“There’s a window of opportunity here,” McIlroy said.

“I think that window closes ever so slightly every day that passes by, so I would say time is of the essence, absolutely.”

Others on the subcommittee would include PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Fenway Sports Group boss John Henry, who led an investment group of US sports team owners that created a $1.5 billion for-profit entity PGA Tour Enterprises.

McIlroy said that while he is not returning to the tour policy board, he was brought into the subcommittee to provide knowledge and perspective.

“A different perspective, maybe more of an international perspective,” he said.

“My insight is more the position of where the global game is and where it could go.”

McIlroy also has relationships on both sides of the table, including with PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayyan.