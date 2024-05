In a bid to lessen the traffic congestion in Metro Manila, the Manila City Library will have new operating hours, Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan announced on Friday.

This after the Metro Manila Council approved a resolution to change the working hours in Metro Manila.

According to Lacuna-Pangan, the city’s main library, located on Taft Avenue, will now be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, other branches of the city library will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.