MacIntyre, Hossler share early lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and American Beau Hossler each fired a seven-under par 64 to share the lead after Thursday’s opening round of the inaugural PGA Tour Myrtle Beach Classic.

MacIntyre, twice a winner on the DP World Tour, and Hossler, like the Scotsman chasing his first US tour triumph, made solid debuts at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the South Carolina vacation haven.

China’s Dou Zecheng, Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and Americans Davis Thompson and Alistair Docherty shared third on 65.

MacIntyre, ranked 84th in the world, began on the back nine and closed it with five birdies in seven holes, his longest birdie putt from 17 feet at the par-3 12th.

Ten-foot birdie putts at the par-5 fourth and par-4 sixth lifted him into a share of the lead at 7-under.

A tee shot well right into trees led to a bogey at eight but at the par-3 ninth he made a 35-foot birdie putt to match Hossler for the lead.

“Got off to a good start, built up a bit of momentum and then just hung on to it really,” MacIntyre said.