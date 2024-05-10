Knott resets own record

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Kristina Knott set a new national record after qualifying in the women’s 100-meter final on Friday in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

Knott clocked in 11.2 seconds in the morning heats, surpassing the 11.27 seconds she clocked in 2020 at the Drake Blue Oval Meet in Des Moines, United States.

The 28-year-old sprinter said moments after her race that she is using the intense Manila heat to her advantage to try and prepare faster for her events as she aims the 11.07 qualifying standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Honestly, my goal is to keep shaving down my time but I’m still on the quest to qualify for Paris. The time is what matters to me,” Knott said as she is competing in the final as of press time.

“For me, the heat helps because I don’t have to warm up as hard. I like it.”

Meanwhile, collegiate champion Lanie Carpentero of the University of Santo Tomas pocketed the gold medal in the women’s javelin with a throw of 46.49 meters.

Carpentero, who clinched the gold medal in the same event in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 athletics tournament, dominated the 12-woman field which included SEA Games bronze medalist Evalyn Palabrica.

The Plaridel, Misamis Occidental native told DAILY TRIBUNE she just kept her focus until she got her win.

“I was a bit nervous since I was going up against a national team member (Palabrica) but I didn’t expect to beat her. I was just focused on the game,” Carpentero said at the sidelines of the awarding ceremony.

“For now, this could be my final National Open since I will be graduating this year. If the opportunity comes to play for the national team, I will accept right away.”

Ng Jing Xuan of Malaysia settled for the silver medal after tallying 45.57meters while Palabrica picked up a bronze with a throw of 45.29 meters.