Knott, Hoffman struck gold anew

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristina Knott and Lauren Hoffman picked up their second gold medals in the evening session of the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City Friday.

After setting a new national record in tje women's 100-meter heats earlier by getting 11.2 seconds, Knott bagged the gold medal after clocking in 11.51 seconds.

This is her second mint in this year's tournament after winning the women's 200-m event last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hoffman added another gold medal in her collection after clocking in 55.92 seconds in the women's 400-m hurdles.

Hoffman needs to hit the qualifying standard of 54.85 seconds by 30 June to earn an outright berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics.