Jungolfers set sights on JPGT success

With the dawn of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour looming, young golfers are abuzz with anticipation, their excitement evident as they eagerly await the opening tee-off on Tuesday at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

Crafted to be the ultimate proving ground for the nation’s budding golf stars, the circuit is more than just a series of tournaments, but a stage where dreams take flight and talents are forged under pressure.

In the lead-up to the event, these young athletes have immersed themselves in rigorous training, polishing every aspect of their game. Whether it’s perfecting the long game, mastering delicate chip shots, or honing their precision on the putting green, each golfer is relentlessly pursuing excellence.

Mona Sarines, a finalist in the girls’ 11-12 division from the previous year’s inaugurals that featured drive-chip-and-putt competition, shares her preparation mantra: “I’m focusing on refining my short game and strategic course management to ensure I’m at my best when it counts.”

The PGT circuit promises a thrilling spectacle across multiple age divisions. From the veterans of the 15-18 category to the up-and-coming talents in the younger brackets, every player is primed to showcase their skills over the grueling rounds ahead.

Set apart from other junior golf organizations, the JPGT, organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI, represents a new frontier for young golfers.

With a commitment to minimizing scheduling conflicts and maximizing opportunities for growth, it’s a platform designed to nurture talent and foster camaraderie among competitors.

Javie Bautista, riding high on a wave of recent victories, emerges as a standout contender in the boys’ 11-14 category. With a string of wins both at home and abroad, the Ateneo de Manila University standout is poised to make his mark in the circuit and cement his status as a rising star in Philippine golf.

With his school obligations behind him, top contender Race Manhit is maximizing every moment to fine-tune his game for the upcoming campaign. Recognizing the constraints on his practice time, he has prioritized polishing his short game, knowing full well that precision around the green will be crucial on longer yardages this year.

“Just finished school, so practice is still limited. We focused on perfecting my short game since the yardage will be longer than last year,” said Manhit, who is also competing in the boys’ 11-14 category.