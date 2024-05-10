Here comes the (Espina) bride

Is this your first solo bridal show in Manila? How did it come about?

Yes. It’s my first solo show and wanted to give a refresh to my bridal line which is the Espina Bride. So I decided to join the weddings at the Pen bridal show.

What’s the theme of the collection?

The theme is The Filipina Bride.

What’s your inspiration?

Traditional Filipino dresses transformed into modern wedding gowns.

Design wise, what makes a Filipina bride?

A Filipina bride is always proud of her heritage, is simple and sophisticated.

What details did you use to make it more Filipina? Materials used?

I used a lot of piña fabrics traditional cutting techniques inspired by pastillas.

What’s colors or palette did you use for your bridal collection?

Antique tones such as nude, champagne and eggshell. Fabrics were dyed in tea.

What do you mean fabrics were dyed in tea? What’s the process?

Dyed in tea to achieve the color and antique character to the fabric.

What makes an Espina bride?

An Espina bride is always unique and a story teller.

When did Espina bride come about and how did it start?

I started as a wedding gown designer and evening wear designer before I ventured into retail which is what I’m doing now mostly. But my love for making brides and having a new take on creating a wedding dress never dies and always comes alive.

Revisiting your designer roots? Why so soon and early still in your career?

I feel that I’m always starting. Most of the time i feel that I’m new to the industry. Looking back because I want to stick to the core of my aesthetic and make it a rotational with a new take as time goes by.

How long does it take to make a bridal gown? What was your longest and shortest.

Standard is 3-6months. Shortest was a month while longest was 8.

Will Espinabride be ready to wear or custom made?

For now it’s custom made.

What’s one of the most important learning you’ve had in making bridal wear.

A designer should be collaborative to her bride and he knows how to listen to the need and expectation of the bride. He knows what to highlight without suffering the aesthetic and quality of the dress.

For Espinabridal inquiries you may message IG/@espinabridaofficial or visit the store at 2/F Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati city.