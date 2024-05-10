Growing urban lifestyle in the Metro

The Botanika Nature Residences, the latest property of the premiere luxury condominium provider Filigree, showcases its serene surroundings, offering peace and calmness to homeowners.

Perfectly situated in Alabang, one of the fastest-growing business communities in the capital, the Botanika Nature Residences offers residents easy access to businesses and to nature itself.

Botanika Tower 1, one of the two towers of the residential condominium, is now open for occupancy. The other tower, the Two Botanika, already started pre-selling its units.

Andy Locsin, design consultant of Leandro V Locsin Partners (LVLP), proudly emphasized that they were able to copy the design of a home to a condominium layout.

“Botanika as a development does not take away the ability of people to be out in their garden; it really offers them much more than that. I think the design of Botanika is truly unique to the market, offering a space that is rich and lush,” he said.

Rooted in the definition of an elegant work composed of silver and gold, the condominium units of Filigree will give its residents the feeling of luxury and grandeur from the condominium’s entrance, to the amenities and down to their homes.

With the high potential of the growth of Central Business Districts in the Muntinlupa-Laguna-Cavite area, the Botanika Nature Residences is indeed a steal for its location, and its overall vibe.