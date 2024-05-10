Glaiza Ozarraga-Pacpaco: Empowering Moms with self-care

She is a woman who knows, is always in the know — and knows best.

In a world of lifestyle influencing, where authenticity and relatability are at the center, Glaiza Ozarraga-Pacpaco stands out as a beacon of inspiration for moms and women everywhere.

Whether it is juggling the roles of a dedicated mom of two or practicing as a licensed occupational therapist, Glaiza seamlessly integrates her passion for self-care into her bustling life.

From her beginnings as a mommy blogger to her current status as a sought-after influencer, Glaiza’s journey embodies the essence of modern motherhood — embracing imperfections while prioritizing self-love.

Glaiza’s digital footprint, highlighted by her Instagram handle @thatssoglaiza, offers a glimpse into her world, where she effortlessly combines the joys of motherhood with the pursuit of personal wellness. Her content resonates deeply with her growing following, as she candidly shares the highs and lows of parenting while advocating for the importance of self-pampering. Behind every picture-perfect moment, Glaiza reminds her audience that authenticity lies in embracing the chaos of everyday life.

The proud ambassador for Revlon Professional’s campaign, aptly named REVLON PRO MOM, embodies the essence of a bold and unapologetic woman who champions self-care. Among her favorite products is the Revlonissimo Color Sublime Color & Care — a game-changer in the world of hair coloring. This innovative, ammonia-free permanent hair color boasts a nature-inspired formula infused with natural and organic cold-pressed oils. Designed to deliver up to 100 percent gray coverage while enhancing vibrancy, Revlonissimo Color Sublime stands as a testament to Revlon Professional’s commitment to cleaner beauty without compromising performance or hair health. For salon owners and stylists seeking a sustainable and effective hair coloring solution, Revlonissimo Color Sublime presents an ideal choice. Its vegan, ammonia-free formula aligns perfectly with the growing demand for eco-conscious products, ensuring both client satisfaction and environmental responsibility.

In addition to her love for hair care, Glaiza is a fervent advocate for indulging in moments of relaxation, especially through her favorite CND product, CND Scentsations Lotion. This luxurious lotion, delicately scented with a blend of fragrances, provides an instant boost of hydration while leaving the skin irresistibly soft to the touch. Glaiza’s personal favorite, the CND Scentsations Lotion, epitomizes the essence of self-care — a simple yet indulgent gesture that nourishes both body and soul. For nail salon owners seeking to elevate their clients’ experience, CND Scentsations Lotion serves as the perfect finishing touch to any manicure session. Its fast-absorbing formula ensures a seamless transition from salon to everyday life, leaving clients with moisturized and fragrant hands that evoke a sense of tranquility long after they leave the salon.

For Glaiza, self-care is not just a luxury but a necessity. As she continues to inspire moms around the world, her partnership with Revlon Professional and CND Creative Nail Design reflects a shared commitment to empowering women to prioritize their well-being. To join Glaiza on her journey of self-discovery and empowerment, follow her on Instagram @thatssoglaiza.