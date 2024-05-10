Discovering new Territory

Ford Philippines expanded its Territory line-up with the New Ford Territory Sport, merging sophisticated aesthetics with innovative design and style and setting a new standard for small Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country.

The newly-launched Territory Sport brings premium design enhancements to one of the country’s best-selling SUVs. Building on the success of the Ford Territory, the New Territory Sport brings a distinct visual upgrade to an already favored small SUV, incorporating modern design, spacious interiors, and cutting-edge technology and safety features. The Territory Sport takes its features from the Territory Titanium X.

“The New Territory Sport is a welcome addition to our Territory line-up in the Philippines especially to our customers looking for a sporty and stylish small SUV. It takes the Territory’s modern design and styling up a notch, with unique exterior and interior accents matched by a smooth, technology-enhanced driving experience,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

It got game

The New Territory Sport is guaranteed to turn heads all decked in black accents and trimmings — the color of sophistication. From the front, its satin black grille accent, high gloss black skid plate/rocker accent, fog lamp accent, and mirror cap make for a standout SUV. A look at its profile showing off the high gloss black roof and rails, ebony black wheels, and lower guard trim strip, all the way to its black “Territory” badge at the rear adds to its appeal.

There are plush interiors that greet you as you step into the cabin, the New Territory Sport’s charcoal black headliner and pillars, domino and chalk leather perforated seats, door trims and instrument panel with high gloss black painted IP strip set the scene for refined style and comfort — with cyber orange accents that adds to its overall sporty vibe.

Under the hood of the New Territory Sport is an EcoBoost 1.5L engine that is capable of up to 248Nm of torque and power of up to 160PS. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission with Ford’s wet-type Dual Clutch engagement system, drivers will find it easy to quickly accelerate on open expressways with improved fuel efficiency. A definitely new driving experience.

With its four selectable drive modes Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain, the New Territory Sport lets drivers tailor their driving experience across a range of situations, whether driving in stop and go traffic, across the open highway, or on hilly terrain.

The New Territory Sport provides added peace of mind and confidence for drivers with safety features that fit local driving conditions such as Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Feature, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Park Assist, and 360-Degree Camera, to name a few. An added new feature of the New Territory Sport is Remote Start using key fob for added convenience.

Available in three colors that include Panther Black, Lustrous Gray, and Crystal Pearl White, the New Territory Sport will be available in Ford dealerships starting this month at P1,625,000 with complimentary Peace of Mind service package. For the month of May, customers getting the New Territory Sport will get the 5-Star Care Package inclusive of 5-Year Free Scheduled Service Plan (SSP) and 5-Year Free Roadside Assistance on top of the 5-Year Warranty.

For more details on the New Territory Sport, customers can visit the Ford website or a Ford dealer nearest them.