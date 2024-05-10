Photos

Dine with stunning views this Mother's Day at McKinley Hill

LOOK: Hashi Pan-Asian Restaurant orchestrates an enchanting fusion of Asian cuisines against the picturesque backdrop of the stunning grand canal. Its menu perfectly reflects the name of the restaurant, as it bridges the diverse cultures of the content through a delicious exploration of exciting flavors and textures, allowing guests to indulge in a marriage of gastronomic excellence and romance at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday, 10 May 2024. | via Larry Cruz