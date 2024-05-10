Dimples Romana ready for new series

High Street opens with the reunion of Northford High students as they catch up on their respective careers -- Sky is an up-and-coming journalist, Gino (Juan Karlos) is thriving in law school, Tim and Poch (Zaijian Jaranilla and Miggy Jimenez) are going strong, while Roxy (Xyriel Manabat) balances her nurse duties while being a single mom.

Mother to Callie, Alonzo and Elio, Dimples considers many factors before accepting an acting assignment.

“Lagi ako naninimbang kasi (I always try to balance things because) at the end of the day, pamilyado akong tao (I have my family to consider). Meron akong ipinapalit sa oras na yun at very precious sa akin ang time ko (I should be able to exchange time for them; I consider precious time) with my family. So, to choose outside of that, siyempre wala naman talagang papantay sa oras ng pamilya pero (of course nothing can equal the time spent with family, but) it has to be of value to other people as well,” she added.

Being a real-life mom also plays a big part in Dimples’ preparation for this project.

“May Gen Z ako na anak (I have a Gen Z kid) so when I think of ‘High Street’ I think of Callie -- what will she appreciate? What kind of work na matutuwa ang anak ko na ginawa ko itong trabahong ito (would my daughter appreciate that I did)? Yung preparation is una, mawawala ako sa bahay namin kasi nag ‘Good Morning Kapatid’ pa rin ako (The preparation is first, I would have to leave the house first to do Good Morning Kapatid) and, thankfully, with my Dreamscape family, they understand my schedule,” she added.

High Street is directed by Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano. It also stars Tommy Alejandrin o, Gela Atayde, Mon Confiado, Kean Cipriano, Ana Abad Santos, Gerald Madrid, Inka Magnaye, Angeli Bayani and Rans Rifol.

Don’t miss the premiere of High Street this 13 May (Monday) at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch High Street on TV5 and A2Z. The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.