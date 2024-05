Photos

DID YOU JUST SAY MEDITERRANEAN?

LOOK: Madrone Kebab is the perfect spot for a relaxed and delicious Mother's Day meal. This Mediterranean-inspired eatery offers customizable kebab and falafel sandwiches with a variety of fresh toppings and sauces. It's ideal for a casual family gathering, with a laid-back atmosphere and outdoor seating at Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday, 10 May 2024. | via Larry Cruz