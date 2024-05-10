Cristy Fermin faces new cyber libel case

Another cyber libel case against entertainment host and writer Cristy Fermin was filed by celebrity Sharon Cuneta and her lawyer-husband and former Senator Francis Pangilinan.

The couple filed a criminal complaint against Fermin, citing her “baseless” statements against them before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office yesterday.

The charges came after actress Bea Alonzo sued Fermin, Ogie Diaz, and their co-hosts for cyber libel over their allegedly defamatory statements against her.

Cuneta said she and her husband understand that being public figures, they are subject to public scrutiny and criticism. However, they said it has limitations under the law.

“There’s a line, you don’t hit below the belt, you don’t hit below what is acceptable,” Cuneta said.

She said Fermin’s remarks about her children and marriage made it appear as if she was such a bad person.

She mentioned that it had reached a point where her children and family were affected, causing her to lose sleep over it.

Even if what was said was not true, there was still the thought that some people might believe it, the megastar added.

Britanico, Sarmiento, and Ringler Law Offices, which released a statement on the filing, represented the celebrity couple.

“Our clients, Sharon Cuneta and former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, as public figures, possess the same rights as any other private citizen and taxpayer — they have the right to privacy and to be protected against defamatory, malicious, and damaging statements and these rights have been violated by Ms. Fermin,” the law office said.

It said Fermin cannot hide behind the defense of free speech against her “slanderous” statements.

“Our clients have been subjects of humiliation and ridicule because of the malicious statements circulated by Ms. Fermin,” it noted.

The couple took legal action due to repeated attacks on their family, despite having remained silent for some time, according to the law firm.

“It is about time to make her answerable for her criminal behavior,” it said.

“We leave it to the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City who we trust will resolve the case based on its merits and as expeditious as possible,” it added.