Comfortable and dynamic Southern living

During the first quarter of 2024, the brand introduced its next-generation residential concepts with upcoming launches in Ayala Land’s Nuvali and Vermosa estates.

Joseph Carmichael Jugo, Alveo president, recognized the growing needs and demands of the market. The company also recognized how Southern Luzon continues to emerge as a prime location for large-scale, mixed-use and master-planned estates,

“We are fortunate that the market segment we serve continues to grow and is fairly resilient. But we also recognize that the premium market is evolving — it is increasingly more sophisticated and has much higher expectations in terms of products and service standards,” said Jugo.

“It is in this context that Alveo embarked on enhancing our residential product offerings starting with Sereneo Nuvali and Caleia Vermosa,” he added.

Finding serenity at Sereneo

The words “serene” and “new” perfectly describe Alveo’s sixth residential subdivision in Nuvali.

Sereneo is a 41-hectare neighborhood that features luscious greeneries and large open spaces that allow future residents to freely walk around while having the luxury of picturesque views.

The development also features a multi-pavilion clubhouse strategically located at its three-hectare central park. Sereneo also boasts a 770-square-meter pool complex, the largest pool amenity among all neighborhoods in Nuvali.

Dynamic living at Vermosa

Meanwhile, Caleia is set to boost active and dynamic living in the South.

Following the success of Ardia, Alveo’s sold-out maiden project in Vermosa, Caleia will showcase over three hectares of land dedicated to amenities, parks, and entertainment spaces. Its 1,700 square meter park entrance eventually will lead them to a 20-meter-wide, tree-lined main road.

There will also be a multi-structured and Zen-inspired clubhouse, a 550-square-meter pool complex, and a luxurious veranda pavilion and lounge.

Both Sereneo and Caleia will maximize lot placements through top-notch amenities that will help residents seek out a serene life or boost their physical health through movement and recreation.

“The strong market reception to the Sereneo and Caleia launch emboldens our team to continue to innovate, to enhance our product offerings and elevate the living experience. We are truly grateful to our clients for the continued trust in the Alveo brand and for inspiring us to build places that people love,” Jugo said.