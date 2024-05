Photos

CLAIM YOUR BLESSINGS ON TZU CHI DAY

LOOK: Tzu Chi Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, coinciding with the Buddha's birthday and Mother's Day. This year's pre-celebration was attended by notable Tzu Chi members such as ophthalmologist Dr. Antonio Say, general ophthalmologist Dr. Susan Lapid Lim, and DAILY TRIBUNE Vice President Bettina Fernandez. During the ceremony, participants bow before a crystal Buddha and pick a flower from a bowl to symbolize their claim of fragrance and blessings. | via Analy Labor