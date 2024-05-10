Catapang welcomes CHR probe on strip search

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. welcomes the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to review the protocols and procedures implemented in its prisons and penal farms.

As ordered by Catapang, strip cavity searches have been temporarily stopped in all operating prisons and penal farms of the bureau pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Catapang said it will also give the CHR time to review the protocols and procedures.

“If this will further improve our services to our stakeholders and the public, any technical assistance that the CHR may extend to us will be very welcome," Catapang said.

He disclosed that he sent a letter to the Focal Commissioner for Prevention Commission on Human Rights, Atty. Faydah Maniri Dumarpa, to assure her that the BuCor is one with their cause of upholding human rights and this is why the searches on visitors of PDLs are done in private cubicles by same-gender searchers following standards of hygiene and sanitation.

Search procedures, according to Catapang, are fully explained to would-be visitors before any bodily search is done. The contents of the Waiver of Right to be searched are explained to visitors where they sign to signify their willingness to be bodily searched.

“Should a visitor refuse to undergo the search procedure, such visitor may opt to avail of our electronic visits or the "e-dalaw". Visitors are not compelled to sign the waiver. Minors are not subjected to strip searches,” Catapang explained.

He also informed the lady commissioner that relative to body cavity searches being conducted, BuCor has uncovered 19 positive results from the genital part of PDL visitors consisting of four incidents/confiscations of illegal drugs and 15 incidents/confiscations of other contrabands.

As to the complaint of the PDLs' wives, Maricel Alcántara and Gloria Almonte, which stemmed from the incident that transpired on 21 April 2024, Catapang told Dumarpa that the subject lady searchers were relieved of their assignments while the investigation is ongoing to determine whether they have searched in accordance with the procedures.

Catapang assured the CHR that the BuCor’s efforts are aligned toward the desired outcomes through the adoption of safe and standard protocols that adhere to the Mandela Rules.

Further, the BuCor's protocols are dynamic and have been made in line with the current trends of correctional management responsive to the emerging needs of the institution, Catapang added.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is implementing a strict strip search in all of its Operating Prisons and Penal Farms (OPPFs) due to the increasing number of visitors being caught smuggling contraband in their private parts.