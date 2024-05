Photos

BEST STEAKS AND RIBS?

LOOK: Texas Roadhouse offers a lively and welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect place to gather with family to honor mom. Enjoy their legendary steaks and a variety of hearty American dishes, all served with a side of Texas hospitality. It is also where you'll find the best steaks and ribs alongside made-from-scratch sides and their famous fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter at Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday, 10 May 2024. | via Larry Cruz