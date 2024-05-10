‘BEING THE VOICE OF GARFIELD IS PRETTY DOPE,’ SAYS CHRIS PRATT

Chris Pratt talks about bringing everyone’s favorite indoor orange tabby to life!

In the new vignette “Indoor Cat Outdoor Adventure,” the actor shares why voicing Garfield in his latest movie adventure is “pretty dope.”

In The Garfield Movie, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) –—Garfield and his canine friend Odie (voiced by Harvey Guillén) are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. The voice cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong and Snoop Dogg.

“This is a 2024 Garfield. As the world has evolved, so too has Garfield, and his perfectly pampered life has become even more easy,” says Pratt about this latest version of Garfield, one that has kept up with the times! “He’s become even lazier because he can order his lasagna with a simple click of a button. There’s nothing bad about his life except for Mondays. But in this movie, he’s going to be forced to get out of his house and go on an adventure that he is entirely unprepared for — and he’ll have to rise to the occasion… and through all of that, we’ll see how and why he got to be the way he is. This is about what makes Garfield, Garfield.”

“With any challenge, Garfield’s attitude is, how hard can it be?” says director Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little). “So, when he goes into the outside world, he’s never intimidated. He’s sure that everything is going to go smoothly. That was a lot of fun to play with, especially as we exaggerated the stakes to absurd, life-or-death levels.”

Join Garfield and his friends on their crazy adventure when The Garfield Movie, from Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, opens in cinemas 29 May. #GarfieldMovie