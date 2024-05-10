Batang PBA returns

The 2024 edition of the Batang PBA is set to kick off with school vacation just around the corner.

Registration period for the 11-under and 15-under divisions will be from 9 to 17 May.

The tournament is open for kids ages 8 to 11 and 12 to 15 years old, both boys and girls.

The Batang PBA registration form is available at www.pba.ph.

Filled up forms will be submitted, together with two 2x2 recent photos, original PSA birth certificate and current school ID at the Philippine Basketball Association office in Libis, Quezon City.

There will be a joining fee of P4,000 to cover four sessions of basketball clinic, reversible jersey, and 1 Molten rubber basketball, while having a chance to play for the Batang PBA tournament with 1 set of PBA team uniform.

For further inquiries, call (02) 8470-2768 loc 244 and look for Ms. Rouselle, Ms. Isabel, or Mr. Niel.