Angel Aquino dedicates her ‘High Street’ performance to Deo Endrinal

Angel Aquino goes back to her role as Tania Mae Cruz in the Dreamscape and ABS-CBN Studios’ production of High Street, the second season of the highly successful Senior High.

Angel plays the mother of the lwad character Sky Love Cruz played by Andrea Brillantes. At the media conference for the series, Angel enthused about seeing her co-stars and their growing maturity as actors.

“I was happy to see everyone grow and become their new selves now. Yung mga nag a-adulting na mga bata (Those entering the adulting stage), I hope that you are more delighted, as I was. Sobra akong nabitin (I felt very short-changed), and I can’t wait to see at least yung buong (the whole) first week sana para mas buo ang experience namin (hopefully, so we would have fuller experience),” Angel said

The beautiful actress also revealed whom she admires most among her costars in the realm of acting, and shares that she dedicates her performance to the late Dreamscape executive Deo Endrinal

“l was so amazed by all the acting especially by Ms Ana Abad Santos, Grabe naman, ang galing (She is very good)! And everyone else, I’m sure kahit yung mga di n’yo pa napanood kanina (even those whom you weren’t able to see earlier), everyone here, we all give a 100 percent of ourselves and even more because this is something that we’re doing for Dreamscape, for Sir Deo and for the people who have been supporting us from Senior High and now High Street,” she said.

The series premieres on 13 May (Monday) at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5. It will also stream 48 hours before its TV broadcast on iWantTFC.

High Street is set five years after the graduation of Northford High students led by Sky (Andrea Brillantes). Coming from their traumatic high school life involving teenage problems and personal issues, the story will now shift its focus to the real world as the characters enter adulthood.