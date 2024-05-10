A glimpse of Robinsons Land Corp., DMCI Homes’ joint venture project

Present at the ceremony were DMCI Homes’ executives and officers, including vice president for project development Dennis Yap, vice president for marketing Jan Venturanza, sales division head Brenda Bagsik, and project development manager Royce Opinion.

Representing RLC Residences are Allen Miranda, vice president and head of sales; Stephanie Anne Go, assistant vice president-business development and design; and Karen Cesario, senior director, marketing head and chief integration officer.

Sonora Garden Residences is located along Alabang-Zapote Road in Las Piñas City. Its amenities include a kiddie pool, leisure pool, lap pool and snack bar. These were unveiled more than a month before the turnover of the first building, Cadence, which is set to commence in June 2024.

The development offers a variety of unit sizes, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 28 square meters to 83.5 square meters. Residents can also look forward to enjoying the property’s expansive open spaces, lush gardens and a wide array of resort-inspired amenities

The property provides residents easy access to retail and dining options, with Robinsons Place Las Piñas as the nearest mall. Additionally, the development is conveniently located near the airport, business districts, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities.

One of the key highlights of Sonora is its proximity to the Light Rail Transit Line 1 extension stations and is just minutes away from Dr. A. Santos Ave. (formerly Sucat Road) and the Manila–Cavite Expressway.