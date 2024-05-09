Willing but unable to find work

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) indicating a rise in the country’s unemployment rate. The increase from 3.5 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March, translating to 2 million Filipinos jobless or out of business, paints a worrisome picture.

This rise in unemployment coincides with a growing labor force, suggesting that more Filipinos are actively seeking work but are unable to find it. While the improvement in job quality, reflected in the lower underemployment rate, offers hope, the overall picture remains alarming.

The human cost of rising unemployment is undeniable. Families struggle to make ends meet, dreams are deferred, and anxieties rise. This is a situation that demands immediate and effective action from our government.

The government can address this pressing issue in so many ways. It is only limited by a lack of imagination.

Invest in Skills Development: There is a critical need to bridge the gap between the skills employers seek and the skills our workforce possesses. The government can invest in training programs that equip Filipinos with in-demand skills, focusing on industries with high growth potential.

Promote Entrepreneurship: Fostering a culture of entrepreneurship can create new livelihood opportunities. The government can provide support through microloans, mentorship programs, and streamlining the process of business registration.

Boost Infrastructure Development: Investing in infrastructure projects not only improves connectivity but also creates jobs in construction and related sectors. This can stimulate the economy and create a ripple effect of employment opportunities.

Attract Foreign Investments: Strategic incentives and a business-friendly environment can attract foreign direct investments. This can create new jobs, particularly in export-oriented industries.

Strengthen Social Safety Nets: While job creation is crucial, we must also ensure a social safety net for those who are currently unemployed. This could involve unemployment benefits, skills training stipends, and targeted assistance programs for vulnerable families.

Addressing the rise in unemployment requires a multi-pronged approach. By investing in skills development, promoting entrepreneurship, boosting infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and strengthening social safety nets, the government can create a more robust and inclusive economy that provides opportunities for all Filipinos.

Sincerely,

Marco San Buenaventura

Barangay San Andres, Cainta, Rizal