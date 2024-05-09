UP Mindanao campus expands degree offers

University of the Philippines’ (UP) Mindanao campus will significantly upgrade its academic programs to help address regional and national needs and update its admissions policies.

UP president Angelo Jimenez has been pushing for programs to ensure more equitable access to high-quality, state-subsidized tertiary education.

These initiatives, explained Jimenez, are “in response to the growing local demand for skilled human resources and to help address the urgent social and development concerns here in Mindanao.”

For academic year 2025 to 2026, UP Mindanao will introduce programs in Doctor of Medicine (MD), becoming the first state university in Davao City to offer the MD program.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is among the regions with the lowest doctor-to-population ratios in the Philippines.

Full course lineup

UP Mindanao will also launch new programs in Civil Engineering, Associate in Entrepreneurship, and two inaugural Master of Science offerings.

The MS in Quantitative Methods and Modelling will also be rolled out to help address industry requirements for upskilling the knowledge and skills of graduates in BS Applied Mathematics and BS Computer Science.

A new MS Biology graduate program will open in AY 2024-2025, with four specialty tracks adopted from the Institute of Biology in UP Diliman.

In the same year, the new Associate in Entrepreneurship under the School of Management hopes to enhance the culture of innovation and the local start-up ecosystem to potentially drive Mindanao’s “new economy” and generate more jobs.