Tapales battles Thai in comeback

Marlon Tapales (left) and Thai rival Nattapong Jankaew display their readiness for their 12-round bout while promoter JC Mananquil (middle) strikes a pose during Thursday’s weighin at the Midas Hotel and Casino. Tapales and Jankaew square off Friday night.
Former unified world super-bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales takes a step towards another title crack as he battles Natapong Jankaew for the World Boxing Council Asia Continental championship Friday at the Midas Hotel and Casino.

In the main supporting bout, bantamweight Reymart Gaballo meets Mexican Kenbun Torres, a fight Gaballo intends to use as a warmup for his impending shot at the world crown within the year.

During Thursday’s official weighin, Tapales stepped in at 119.6 lbs while Jankaew tipped in at 121.4.

Gaballo checked in at 119.8 while Torres came in at 117.8.

This will be Tapales’ first ring appearance since losing the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation straps in a unification clash to Naoya Inoue late last year in Tokyo.

Staged by ZIP, MP Promotions, Knuckleheads Fraternity and Viva Promotions, the first bell starts at 5 p.m. with a total of eight fights on tap.

