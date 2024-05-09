SM, Jobstreet sign MOA for JOBS

SM Foundation, represented by Executive Director Deborah P. Sy, and Jobstreet by SEEK, represented by Managing Director Dannah Majarocon, signed the memorandum of agreement marking their commitment to the Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S. (Jobs Opportunities Building Skills) at the Music Hall, SM MOA on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

Witnessing the signing are (second row, left to right) George Barcelon, Chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI); Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma; Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investments; Teresita Sy-Coson, head of PSAC’s J.O.B.S. (Job Opportunities Building Skills) initiative;Joey Concepcion, PSAC Lead for Jobs and Founder of Go Negosyo; and PhilExport President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr.

This pledge demonstrates the private sector's support aimed at creating jobs and upskilling workers, as well as the collaboration between SM and Jobstreet by SEEK in offering a digital job matching platform. Given the critical role played by the private sector in the nation's economic development, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. established the PSAC, a government advisory body made up of the nation's leading business executives, to offer advice on how to expand the economy, including creating jobs and attracting investments. As part of its attempts to create jobs, SM has been hosting weekly job fairs throughout the nation.