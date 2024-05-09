SM jobs agenda will not flag

Jobs are the cornerstone of economic growth as they empower individuals, drive innovation, and foster social stability.

Amid the still high number of unemployed Filipinos, hitting more than two million last March, and a still elevated 3.8-percent inflation rate in April, the nationwide campaign to provide employment for Filipinos is pivotal.

Touted as “Trabaho Para sa Bayan: J.O.B.S (Job Opportunities Building Skills),” the campaign aims to generate quality jobs for Filipinos and help address the job skills mismatch.

The initiative strives to contribute to nation-building through activities including a series of on-ground job fairs at SM malls nationwide and daily online job fairs via Jobstreet by SEEK’s online platform.

“The SM Group is invested in market-leading businesses that are innovative and relevant to the needs of the Filipino, to strengthen the private sector’s role in nation-building,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

“By hosting weekly job fairs, we are not only connecting individuals with employment opportunities but also supporting the growth of industries crucial to the Philippine economy,” he said.

The Private Sector Advisory Council’s (PSAC) J.O.B.S. (Job Opportunities Building Skills) initiative head, Teresita Sy-Coson, also the vice chairperson of SM Investments Corporation, has guaranteed the conglomerate’s support for jobs generation.

Sy-Coson said several malls have job fairs lined up.

“Since we accelerated the fairs, more than 450 companies and over 5,000 jobseekers have participated with about 18 percent of them being hired on the spot,” Sy-Coson said.

She noted that 70 malls were booked for 41 job fairs for the year.

The SM Foundation, represented by executive director Deborah Sy, and Jobstreet by SEEK, represented by managing director Dannah Majarocon, signed the memorandum of agreement marking their commitment to the campaign.

The business sector gave its support to the undertaking with the presence of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairperson George Barcelon and PSAC lead for Jobs and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion. Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Special Assistant to the President for Investments Secretary Frederick Go were there for the government.

Being among the largest job creators in the Philippines, SM Supermalls is dedicated to reducing unemployment through job fairs across its extensive network of malls.

During the 1 May job fair, SM Supermalls welcomed nearly 20,000 job seekers, with more than 2,000 receiving on-the-spot job offers.

SM Supermalls announced its continuing commitment to jobs creation by hosting weekly job fairs every month until November.

These events, in collaboration with government agencies, industry associations, and private sector partners, aim to provide diverse employment opportunities in the retail, food and beverage, IT and BPO sectors.

The campaign is led by the online job platform Jobstreet by SEEK, SM Supermalls, and the Private Sector Advisory Council.

A ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement marked the start of the groundbreaking initiative, kicking off with a whole-day job fair at the Music Hall, SM Mall of Asia, on Thursday.

Succeeding job fairs will be rolled out nationwide — at SM City San Jose Del Monte on 16 May, SM City San Pedro Laguna on 23 May, and SM City General Santos on 30 May. More locations will be announced soon.