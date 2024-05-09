Scented gifts for Mothers

One overlooked truth that’s worth celebrating, especially on Mother’s Day, is that moms are women, too. To us daughters, she can evolve from mom to frenemy to best friend to twin, right before our eyes. At the core, she’s “just a girl” who also likes pretty things and gifts that smell wonderful. This doesn’t diminish her hard work and unfaltering love — it’s just another dimension to her womanhood that deserves recognition. Here’s a list of fragrant tokens to show your appreciation.

D.S. & Durga Italian Citrus

An everyday cologne for the “cool” mom, this refreshing scent is a juicy explosion of citrus rinds-chinotto, blood orange, cold-pressed lemon, and green mandarin with an ambrette and oakmoss base. While it’s marketed for men, it’s a safe bet for women who like energizing fruity fragrances that don’t have that candy-like bite. If you and your mom used Nenuco in the ‘80s, get this one for her.