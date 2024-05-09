Scented gifts for Mothers

One overlooked truth that’s worth celebrating, especially on Mother’s Day, is that moms are women, too. To us daughters, she can evolve from mom to frenemy to best friend to twin, right before our eyes. At the core, she’s “just a girl” who also likes pretty things and gifts that smell wonderful. This doesn’t diminish her hard work and unfaltering love — it’s just another dimension to her womanhood that deserves recognition. Here’s a list of fragrant tokens to show your appreciation.
D.S. & Durga Italian Citrus
An everyday cologne for the “cool” mom, this refreshing scent is a juicy explosion of citrus rinds-chinotto, blood orange, cold-pressed lemon, and green mandarin with an ambrette and oakmoss base. While it’s marketed for men, it’s a safe bet for women who like energizing fruity fragrances that don’t have that candy-like bite. If you and your mom used Nenuco in the ‘80s, get this one for her.
Diptyque La Droguerie Candle
Some moms may dislike household gifts because it makes them feel like they’re being relegated to the kitchen, but maybe a Diptyque would change her mind. She doesn’t have to love cooking to appreciate the La Droguerie odor removing candle with basil, mint, and tomato leaves. Perfect for placing on the kitchen counter or on display on a coffee table. Condo-dwellers would 100% love it.
Santa Maria Novella Melograno
Susan Sarandon (hashtag Mother) loves this brand, and if your mom likes a well-curated vanity adorned with IYKYK, stealth-wealth pieces, this one’s for her, too. Melograno (Pomegranate) is a chypre scent created in 1965, with top notes of bergamot, bitter orange, and fresh spices. If you want a modern classic, try Eva, a citrus aromatic scent launched in 2002.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt
Being at once a comforting classic and an enigma is desirable in perfumes and women. Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne strikes this balance—a clean, earthy, and effortless scent that calms the senses. Despite being so popular, it’s not as identifiable in the wild, which is a nice bonus. It simply leaves a lasting impression on whoever catches its trail.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
A luxury for hardworking hands, this hand balm is a must-have for any woman of any age in any field. It contains mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, cedar atlas, and other skin-softening ingredients that soothe the cuticles. Get the aesthetic tube for a mom on-the-go or the 500ml pump bottle to make every day a spa day.